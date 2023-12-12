Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's alleged friend Omid Scobie has also sparked royal race row with 'Endgame' release

Royal family rejects Omid Scobie's major claim

British royal family has apparently rejected Omid Scobie’s major claim he made in his bombshell book, Endgame, which was released last month.



The palace released a video of Prince Edward shaking hands with members of the public after Omid Scobie claimed in Endgame that he "famously avoids most physical contact with the great unwashed".

Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, quoted a royal source who said: “He’s a massive germaphobe."

Palace has released the video of the Duke of Edinburgh visiting the Wharf Studios in Barking and Dagenham, east London, last week, subtly rebuking Scobie's claims.

The royal family posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote “Last week, The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of The @ProductionGuild, visited The Wharf Studios to mark ten years of filmmaking in Barking & Dagenham.

“This extraordinary success story has seen the area reinvigorated by studio and location filming.”