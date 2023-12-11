 
Monday, December 11, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles receives sweet advice for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly eager to spend Christmas with King Charles in UK

Britain’s King Charles has received a sweet advice over inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Christmas.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold said that it would be a "big statement" if the California-based royal couple spent Christmas away from the Royal Family, adding that snubbing them will not be a good look for King Charles.

The royal butler told Slingo, per GB News: "The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he’s used to while growing up.

"I don’t think he would want to let that tradition stop.”

Harrold continued whether Archie and Lilibet parents would be involved, we don’t know. “I would like to think they would be there, especially at Christmas.”

He further said, if Meghan and Harry are not invited, “it doesn’t look good on Charles. But if they decide not to go, that’s on them.”

"But it would be a bad thing either way. It’s a big statement to make."

