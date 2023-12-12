 
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK

Royal expert warned Prince Harry is going to be a 'big danger' because he will go into competition with the Royal Family themselves

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic and royal expert Angela Levin has disclosed the reason why the Duke of Sussex wants to return to UK and the royal family.

Speaking to GB News, Angela said Prince Harry is keen on a royal return because “everything else he’s done has failed.”

However, she warned that Harry is going to be a ‘big danger’ because he will go into competition with the Royal Family themselves.

Angela said the UK is Harry’s home and he wants his children to be there.

The royal expert further said, “They can’t be unless they get top protection. I thought to myself, if he starts doing that, it’s because everything else has failed.

“He wants to come back. He wants to be a member of the Royal Family again, but my goodness he is a very changed Harry and he’s going to do what he wants.”

Angela alleged that the fact that Harry has no respect for his father King Charles, no respect for his birth.

She warned, “I think he is going to be a big danger because he will go into competition with the Royal Family themselves.”

