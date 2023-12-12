Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say “We believe in the power of community building as a potent and transformative solution for mental wellness, the cornerstone of our collective wellbeing"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared a new video to show their successes in the year 2022-23.



Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation released the video on its website.

The video was posted with caption “The Archewell Foundation Impact Report 2022-23”.

The one-minute video highlights key events from the year.

It shows Meghan and Prince Harry chatting with organisation and people they have helped and showcases a number of Archewell events.

The video of Meghan and Harry accompanies a 25-page impact report which starts by highlighting the foundation's aims.

It reads: “WE ARE COMMITTED TO A SIMPLE BUT PROFOUND MISSION: Show Up, Do Good.

“We believe in the power of community building as a potent and transformative solution for mental wellness, the cornerstone of our collective wellbeing. This belief shapes everything we do, as we reach communities locally and globally to inspire positive change through lasting solutions. Through these stories of impact, we can find inspiration. And in these moments, we find joy.”

The latest video has been released amid race row sparked by Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.