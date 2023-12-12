Kate Middleton took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to work with other volunteers at Windsor Baby Bank

Kate Middleton ‘true to her word' amid royal race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has kept a promise by taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer at a local baby bank.



The future queen shared the video on her official X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

The footage shows Kate Middleton taking her three children to work with other volunteers at Windsor Baby Bank, based in nearby Maidenhead.

She posted the video with caption, “Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society. Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact.

“Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children.”

Royal expert Rebecca English reposted Kate Middleton’s video and claimed, “When I covered the Princess of Wales visiting The Baby Bank in April, she vowed to return one day with her own three children (or as she described it ‘perhaps my helpful ones and not my unhelpful ones!’)

“She was true to her word and last month took all three along to volunteer!”