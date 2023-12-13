 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Melanie Walker

Hugh Grant gives brutal opinion on Timothee Chalamet's acting

Hugh Grant and Timothee Chalamet worked together in 'Wonka,' set to release on December 15

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Hugh Grant gave his personal verdict on Timothee Chalamet’s acting skills after working with him on Wonka.

As the duo is set to release their film on December 15, the 63 year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where the host ran out of questions and turned towards the audience to ask one.

That’s when Timothee popped up under guise as the crowd erupted into a huge cheer and applause, “Big fan, happy to see you,” he said, wearing a fake mustache and a Love Actually cap.

The 27 year-old actor then asked Hugh, “You've worked with some incredible actors throughout your career. I mean some really incredible actors. I was just curious, where does Timothee Chalamet rank on that list?”

The Notting Hill actor then replied: “'Well, I'm assuming this isn't part of the show that's going to be broadcast so I'll tell you the truth. To be honest, I didn't like him. None of us did. I don't know what it is.”

He then added in a mocking accent, “There's something just weird about that whole French 'Timothée Chalamet.'"

As the audience roared with laughter, the Dune actor nodded in agreement saying, “For sure, for sure, for sure.”

