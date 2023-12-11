 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Timothee Chalamet opens about 'Wonka' sequel

Starring Timothee Chalamet and Hugh Grant, 'Wonka' will release worldwide on December 15

Monday, December 11, 2023

Prior to its worldwide release, Timothee Chalamet has already hinted towards the sequel of Wonka.

The 27-year-old actor made the “evident” claim while talking to Entertainment Tonight during the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles.

"If there was a story to be told. And evidently there is,” replied Timothee when asked if the audience should expect Wonka 2. 

On the other hand, director Paul King also told the outlet that he would "love to" make a follow-up film.

The Wonka creator explained that he’d like to connect the Timothee version with the Gene Wilder one in “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory.”

"Something twisted happens. I don't know how we started like this and ended there -- I don't know what the story is," he said.

Previously, Timothee opened up about how glad his parents were when he signed Wonka contract.

Speaking to USA Today, alongside Paul, the Dune actor credited his performance to his old teacher Sandy Faison at LaGuardia and his grandmother who died during the film’s shooting.

“This is my mom and dad’s favorite project I’ve ever been in. They’re thrilled," he had shared. 

