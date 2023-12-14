 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Tom Cruise finds love in ex-wife of a Russian tycoon

Elsina, is a British citizen and former Miss Europe contestant, was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Tom Cruise finds love in ex-wife of a Russian tycoon

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, famous for putting up dangerous stunts in his movies, has recently embarked on a new journey of his life as it has been reported that the Hollywood heartthrob has found love against 36-year-old socialite Elsina Khayrova.

The reports suggest that the 61-year-old movie star is dating the ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch and daughter of a prominent Russian MP.

The pair was spotted getting cosy with each other in London's Mayfair.

According to Metro, the star actor is currently in the UK, doing his usual thing - recording the dangerous stunts of his Mission Impossible 8 movie by himself - as always - using a helicopter.

According to Daily Mail, an insider revealed to the publication the pair arrived together at the party in Grosvenor Square.

The sources added, "They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her."

The duo reportedly left the event in the early hours after dancing the night away at the Russian event.

Elsina, who is a British citizen and former Miss Europe contestant, was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, but they split in the summer.

Tom, on the other hand, has not been seriously romantically linked to anyone for a while, although he was said to be vying for Shakira’s attention earlier this year.

Selena Gomez gushes over 'goddess' Taylor Swift on her birthday
Selena Gomez gushes over 'goddess' Taylor Swift on her birthday
Irina Shayk celebrates Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea's 'Maestro' premiere
Irina Shayk celebrates Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea's 'Maestro' premiere
Sophie Wessex 'hurt' amid claims she did not help Meghan Markle: 'Blatantly untrue'
Sophie Wessex 'hurt' amid claims she did not help Meghan Markle: 'Blatantly untrue'
Ed Sheeran's surprise post puts breakup rumours to rest
Ed Sheeran's surprise post puts breakup rumours to rest
'Drunk' Prince Harry 'ripped' Queen Elizabeth II photo: 'Can't have her watch me do this'
'Drunk' Prince Harry 'ripped' Queen Elizabeth II photo: 'Can't have her watch me do this'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle to 'stay in power' with philanthropy career
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle to 'stay in power' with philanthropy career
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel £9m revenue loss story is 'garbage'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feel £9m revenue loss story is 'garbage'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'
Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey
Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why