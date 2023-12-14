Elsina, is a British citizen and former Miss Europe contestant, was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov

Tom Cruise finds love in ex-wife of a Russian tycoon

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, famous for putting up dangerous stunts in his movies, has recently embarked on a new journey of his life as it has been reported that the Hollywood heartthrob has found love against 36-year-old socialite Elsina Khayrova.



The reports suggest that the 61-year-old movie star is dating the ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch and daughter of a prominent Russian MP.

The pair was spotted getting cosy with each other in London's Mayfair.

According to Metro, the star actor is currently in the UK, doing his usual thing - recording the dangerous stunts of his Mission Impossible 8 movie by himself - as always - using a helicopter.

According to Daily Mail, an insider revealed to the publication the pair arrived together at the party in Grosvenor Square.

The sources added, "They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her."

The duo reportedly left the event in the early hours after dancing the night away at the Russian event.

Elsina, who is a British citizen and former Miss Europe contestant, was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, but they split in the summer.

Tom, on the other hand, has not been seriously romantically linked to anyone for a while, although he was said to be vying for Shakira’s attention earlier this year.