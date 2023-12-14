 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘increasingly more frequent rows'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly having issues amid Royal Christmas invite rumours

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been fight a lot as Christmas gets closer amid hopes that they would get an invitation from the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex offered an olive branch to King Charles after they called him on his 75th birthday to wish him.

Later, it was reported that the monarch might send an invitation to Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas with the Royal family at Sandringham.

Meanwhile, a report by Heat Magazine has claimed that the duo is undecided over where they want to spend Christmas this year given the latest wave of controversy after Omid Scobie released Endgame.

A tipster told the publication that Harry and Meghan are having "increasingly more frequent rows, the closer Christmas gets" as they are "torn" over where they should spend the upcoming festive season.

"[They could] avoid less welcoming types like the Prince and Princess of Wales,” the insider said, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Plus it would be a coup from a PR standpoint because they'd maintain those visible links with the monarchy - and, let's face it, that's what makes them marketable.

"But they just can't agree and, the closer Christmas gets, the more rows they're having over it."

