Thursday, December 14, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have fallen on 'desperate' times

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves falling on desperate times

William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly started to fall on desperate times already.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on things in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s annual Archewell numbers, which show a significant decrease in donations.

According to Ms Schofield, this dip does not bode well for the couple, because it may negatively impact their image.

According to a report by Express UK, she was quoted saying, “I think all eyes are on what Meghan and Harry do to survive and this is a sign that they are failing.”

After all, at this point “What can they do to survive? Because the Royal Family is done with them. I think they are in desperate times now,” so “what are the next steps?”

For those unversed, this has come to light following the release of a ‘damning report’ that points to major shake ups.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are a number of A-listers from Hollywood who prefer to lump Meghan in with the ‘biggest losers’.

Even a scathing article even went as far as to say, the couple has created a “sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped”.

This is due to their ‘whiny’ projects and docuseries releases in recent months, not to mention Spare. 

