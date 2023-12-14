Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are making brands run ‘far' away

Experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now causing brands run ‘further and further away’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be causing a massive divide, and leading brands to run further and further away.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and statements.

All of her revelations have been made during a candid chat with Talk TV.

It began when the expert noted, “It's not just America in general, the industry is turning their back on Harry and Meghan.”

Because “If Harry and Meghan continue to attack the British Royal Family, the brands that want to work with the Royal Family which if the family that is seen as elite and admirable like; Dior, Louis Vuitton, just luxury.”

“They're not going to want to touch Harry and Meghan if they continue to attack the family because they want to work with their family.”

Even the host Cristo Foufas chimed into everything and said, “They're not going to get Dior, they're going to get Walmart. They want to be marketing Bentley's, they're going to be marketing Subaru's, that is the level that they are.”

Prior to concluding the chat, even Aston weighed in with similar sentiments and added, “I'm finding Harry and Meghan very intriguing at the moment. It's gone a little bit quiet as I supposed the Sussexes are looking 'where do we go to now?”