Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle

Warning was issued as Prince Harry has brought a case against the British government at the High Court in London after his UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued warning as the Duke of Sussex pursues legal action over security for himself and his family in Britain.



Royal expert Michael Cole has warned the California-based royal couple not to pursue legal action.

The GB News quoted the royal expert as saying: "Get on with your life, be happy, you've got more money than you can think about, you've got a lovely wife.

"You've made your bed lie in it."

The royal expert further said that going through the courts was not an edifying look for Harry.

He also blasted Archie and Lilibet father for his attempt to buy the police force for his protection when in UK.

Michael Cole issued warning as Harry has brought a case against the British government at the High Court in London after his UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed.

Prince Harry says, "The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US.

"That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.

"I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm´s way too."