Friday, December 15, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released

Here is what Prince Harry and his team have to say about the mobile hacking case and its verdict

William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s legal team has issued its very own statement following a win in the mobile hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

The statement in question has been issued by Prince Harry’s legal representative, and they believe this verdict to be a “momentous win.”

Before beginning their speech they also highlighted Prince Harry’s unavailability, due to short notice and added, “Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability.”

The statement also doubled down on Justice Fancourt’s findings and claimed that the illegal information gathering was “carried out at all three titles on a habitual and widespread basis for over more than a decade.”

Read More: British court gives official ruling over Prince harry mobile hacking lawsuit

According to BBC, the lawyer David Sherbourne, also read the statement on behalf of Prince Harry and said, “no one would have believed that given how this case was covered by the UK” but the Duke claims, that his “commitment is based on need for free and honest press", one where there is proper accountability “where necessary.”

Sherbourne also added that this ruling makes it clear that “principal board directors, the legal department senior executives and editors, such as Piers Morgan, clearly knew about or were involved in.”

Not to mention, “between them, they even went as far as to lie under oath at the Leveson Inquiry.”

