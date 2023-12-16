Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton with Christmas card

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles, royal fans disappointed with Christmas card

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently disappointed King Charles and the royal fans with the release of Christmas card this year.



The royal couple sent out a virtual holiday card on behalf of their foundation, Archewell.

The Christmas card features a picture of them smiling and clapping at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

“On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season,” the card reads.

It further says, “Thanks for all the support in 2023!.”

King Charles and the royal fans were seemingly expecting a sweet family card similar to the card shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton which features their children.

Many fans were quick to criticize Meghan and Harry for not including their children, Archie, and Lilibet.

One fan commented, “No children, no family, no friends. The biggest losers of 2023.”

Another asked, “Is this their Christmas card?, Where the hell are the kids?”

The third fan shared Harry and Meghan’s 2022 and 23 cards, and wrote, “What kind of mother doesn’t include her children in the family Christmas card.”

It may be noted here that King Charles is desperate to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. He also mentioned them in his speech at climate conference in Dubai.