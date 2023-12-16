 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case

The court ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has slammed Piers Morgan after Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s historic win in phone hacking case against MGN publisher.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has denied telling anyone to hack a phone, after a judge ruled he was involved with the practice while editing the Daily Mirror.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card

In a video statement, Piers Morgan said it is inexplicable that claims made about him were not challenged in court by lawyers representing the paper's publisher.

The judge ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was the victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN, and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

Piers Morgan shared the video statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Dr Shola, the British born Nigerian political & women's rights activist and a lawyer, also took to X and shared her TikTok video to mock Piers Morgan.

Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case

Dr Shola’s video caption reads: “Piers Morgan: I don’t believe a word Meghan Markle says.

Read More: Prince Harry takes aim at Piers Morgan after mobile hacking case verdict

“People: We don’t believe a word Piers Morgan says.”

