The court ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN

Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has slammed Piers Morgan after Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s historic win in phone hacking case against MGN publisher.



Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has denied telling anyone to hack a phone, after a judge ruled he was involved with the practice while editing the Daily Mirror.

In a video statement, Piers Morgan said it is inexplicable that claims made about him were not challenged in court by lawyers representing the paper's publisher.

The judge ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was the victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN, and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

Piers Morgan shared the video statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Dr Shola, the British born Nigerian political & women's rights activist and a lawyer, also took to X and shared her TikTok video to mock Piers Morgan.

Dr Shola’s video caption reads: “Piers Morgan: I don’t believe a word Meghan Markle says.



“People: We don’t believe a word Piers Morgan says.”