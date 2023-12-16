 
Sydney Sweeney's engagement status amid Glen Powell rumours?

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have been making headlines for their romance rumours for quite some time. However, the former has been engaged to Jonathan Davino for the last two years, whose status apparently remained alive and kicking, per Parade.

It all started when the rumours reached their crescendo about the duo amid their upcoming Anyone But You, where their outstanding on-screen chemistry set the tongues wagging.

However, the pair quickly dismissed the relationship rumours. The Euphoria star told Variety she "felt beat up by" the rumors, she continued. "It's hard to sit back and watch and not be able to stand up for yourself."

Weighing in on the alleged relationship talks, Glen told Men's Health, "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair."

Meanwhile, Sydney remained shy about sharing details about her fiance Jonathan. 

But she told previously Cosmopolitan that she is looking for "a best friend" in a partner. "I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of, and we laugh every single day," the actress added.

Not to mention, Sydney shared the pair had not yet selected any wedding date, noting, "I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic, and I love it, I love it."

