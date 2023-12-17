Jeremy's relationship with the singer comes after he was spotted spending time with actress Ashley Moore in August 2023

Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA

Jeremy Allen White, famously known for his roles in The Bear and Shameless series, has recently fueled dating rumours with singer Rosalia as the couple were seen putting on a public display of affection (PDA) during their recent outing in Los Angeles.

It has been reported that the alleged love birds went out for dinner, though they arrived separately.

According to Entertainment Tonight, they enjoyed some smoking followed a passionate hugging and kissing before making their way inside the restaurant.

Following their dinner, the possible couple walked around and enjoyed another smoke break, leading to another playful banter and some more PDA before leaving the restaurant together.

This isn't the first time that the pair has been spotted together as they were earlier spotted in West Hollywood and then at a farmers market in Los Angeles, igniting their romance rumours.

According to TMZ, White was spotted holding a huge bouquet while Rosalía smiled as they walked together. They had also been seen enjoying a smoke break.

The actor's relationship with the singer comes after he was spotted spending time with actress Ashley Moore, and they never shied away from showing off their love with PDA during their outings in August.