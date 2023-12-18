 
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were last seen in October, at the Saturday Night Live afterparty

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny call it quits: Insider

Kendall Jenner has called it quits with Bad Bunny in less than a year.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that the supermodel broke up with the 29 year-old rapper.

The two were last seen together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October where Kendall showed up for the Puerto Rican star who hosted and appeared as a musical guest on the show.

In mid-November, Kendall sparked breakup rumors with a social media post which featured a sunset picture. “What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” she had written in the caption.

Her fans flocked to the comments section, asking if she split with Bad Bunny, “Sounds like a break up post,” wrote one user.

Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, sparked romance rumors with Kendall in February, when the two were photographed enjoying a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Back then, an insider spilled to the outlet that the two met through mutual friends after the rapper moved to Los Angeles.

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him. She likes him and is having fun,” they had said.

The estranged couple is yet to comment on the split publicly.

