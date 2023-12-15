 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Omid Scobie breaks silence over court ruling in Prince Harry's phone-hacking case

The court ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

Omid Scobie breaks silence over court ruling in Prince Harry phone-hacking case

Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has expressed his views after London's High Court ruled on Friday the Duke of Sussex had been the victim of "modest" phone-hacking.

Harry – who became the first senior British royal for 130 years to give evidence in court when he appeared as the star witness at the trial in June – had sued MGN publisher.

The author of Endgame turned to X, formerly Twitter and reposted journalist Brian Cathcart tweet, which reads: “A very important court victory today for #PrinceHarry against the Mirror papers.”

Scobie also shared video of Prince Harry’s lawyer, reading the Duke’s statement outside court, and tweeted, “The court has found that Mirror group's principal board directors, their legal department, senior executives and editors, such as Piers Morgan, clearly knew about or were involved in these illegal activities.”

Earlier, the judge ruled Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN, and awarded him £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

