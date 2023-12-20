Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly struggling with finding trustworthy friends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not sure who to trust amid plummeting popularity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going through a hard time dealing with financial woes ever since their Spotify downfall.

After losing the multimillion-dollar deal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been struggling to make ends meet while also dealing with plummeting popularity.

Harry and Meghan’s continuous attacks on the Royal family have damaged their reputation in the states, as per multiple reports, and the duo is finding it hard to find “real friends.”

A source told In Touch Weekly that Harry and Meghan have become more “guarded” while mingling with Hollywood A-listers as they do not know if they are trustworthy or not.

“Harry and Meghan definitely wonder who their real friends are and who will respect their privacy and who will gossip about them,” the tipster said. “They can’t totally be themselves except when they’re alone."

Meanwhile, it was reported by National Enquirer that Meghan Markle are "desperately" trying to get a role in any Hollywood movie to reinvent her Hollywood career.

These days, the Duchess is reportedly having her eyes set on Kevin Costner’s upcoming project, Horizon: An American Saga.

As per recent report, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is doing everything in her power to be a part of the movie being billed as "one of the most anticipated film events in years."

Meghan believes it would be the push her career needs at the moment while she and Prince Harry are dealing with money woes.