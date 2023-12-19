 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine

Meghan Markle warned she is tip toeing around a walking incendiary device

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been issued a grave warning over the ‘fire pit’ that awaits her, now that she has let a potentially incendiary device near Montecito.

All of this has been revealed by royal commentator Nick Ede.

He weighed in on things while speaking to the Mail Online.

During that conversation, he revealed that Meghan stands to be tried as “guilty by association.”

He was also quoted saying, “The book written by Omid Scobie is potentially a career incendiary device for Meghan.”

“Just as Harry's own goal of a book has proved for him, the new book by Scobie unfortunately has fuelled a fire which many had thought would die down.”

Read More: Princess Charlotte snubs Meghan Markle, video goes viral

He also added, “The issue for a huge Hollywood agent is that they will find it hard to navigate the career of Meghan fearing that more will come out over time and that, with court cases looming from her sister and potentially her father, she has tarnished her reputation and could potentially damage the reputation of her agency.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “Meghan in the right hands is a superpower - the world's most famous woman - and on paper she could make millions for herself and for whomever represents her. But she's proving to be too hot to handle and, even though she hasn't said anything about the book, she's guilty by association and this is damaging for her and others as she plots her next career move.”

