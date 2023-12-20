In her recent interview, Sydney Sweeney talked about her late 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Sydney Sweeney fears going back to 'Euphoria' set: Here's why

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney recently talked about her late co-star Angus Cloud’s death.

In an exclusive conversation with Glamour, the 26 year-old actress said that she still can’t process Angus’ untimely demise.

"My costars and I were constantly on the phone with each other crying. Because it was just such a shock,” she recalled.

Sydney added that she and crew members will surely be triggered once Euphoria begins shooting season 3 next year.

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set. At least when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world,” Sydney added.

The Emmy-nominated actress noted that it's weird when an actor passes away because they’re still alive in so many forms.

Angus passed away in July due to “accidental overdose.”

He starred in season 1 and season 2 of the HBO series and played the role of a drug dealer named Fezco “Fez” O'Neill.