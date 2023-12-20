 
menu
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sydney Sweeney fears going back to 'Euphoria' set: Here's why

In her recent interview, Sydney Sweeney talked about her late 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Sydney Sweeney fears going back to Euphoria set: Heres why
Sydney Sweeney fears going back to 'Euphoria' set: Here's why

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney recently talked about her late co-star Angus Cloud’s death.

In an exclusive conversation with Glamour, the 26 year-old actress said that she still can’t process Angus’ untimely demise.

"My costars and I were constantly on the phone with each other crying. Because it was just such a shock,” she recalled.

Sydney added that she and crew members will surely be triggered once Euphoria begins shooting season 3 next year.

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set. At least when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world,” Sydney added.

The Emmy-nominated actress noted that it's weird when an actor passes away because they’re still alive in so many forms.

Angus passed away in July due to “accidental overdose.”

He starred in season 1 and season 2 of the HBO series and played the role of a drug dealer named Fezco “Fez” O'Neill.

Friends, family react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plan to move to Los Angeles video
Friends, family react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plan to move to Los Angeles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning a major move for Archie, Lilibet amid rift with royal family video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning a major move for Archie, Lilibet amid rift with royal family
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer major blow
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer major blow
Matthew Perry's friends express serious concern over his autopsy
Matthew Perry's friends express serious concern over his autopsy
'Barbie' creator Greta Gerwig announces marriage
'Barbie' creator Greta Gerwig announces marriage
Britney Spears divorce fuels Sam Asghari's major transformation
Britney Spears divorce fuels Sam Asghari's major transformation
George Clooney reveals truth behind Matthew Perry's 'Friends' character video
George Clooney reveals truth behind Matthew Perry's 'Friends' character
Ozzy Osbourne hits the gym daily, embracing health amid Parkinson's battle
Ozzy Osbourne hits the gym daily, embracing health amid Parkinson's battle
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's holiday plans revealed video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's holiday plans revealed
Rihanna finds joy in motherhood, praises ASAP Rocky's dad skills
Rihanna finds joy in motherhood, praises ASAP Rocky's dad skills
Darius Jackson accuses Keke Palmer of abuse in new court filing
Darius Jackson accuses Keke Palmer of abuse in new court filing
Prince Harry ‘making money' as trivial revelations of Prince Andrew get redacted
Prince Harry ‘making money' as trivial revelations of Prince Andrew get redacted