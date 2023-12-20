Timothee Chalamet forgets Kylie Jenner concert date?

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner confirmed their romance at Beyonce's concert in September

File Footage

Timothee Chalamet finally remarked on his attendance at Beyoncé's concert with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.



In a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, the 27 year-old actor was asked about his best concert experience in 2023.

Initially blanked out at the question, Timothee said: “I don’t know if I went to any concerts.”

The host immediately reminded him saying, “You went to Beyoncé's, that’s documented!” referring to his racy picture with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul at the Renaissance’s Los Angeles show.

“That’s right! That was great, hard to present,” Timothee exclaimed.

He then recalled being surprised at the gig, adding that he knows some of the basic hits by Beyoncé, “I was actually surprised. I’m not Beyhive-level, but I thought I knew way more songs.”

The concert marked the confirmation of his romance with Kylie after PEOPLE reported that the two had been hanging out since April and were "getting to know each other."

However, recently an insider revealed to US Weekly that things have started getting fairly serious between the two.

They further claimed that despite busy schedules, Kylie and Timothee are always making time for each other.

"It’s really important for Kylie to be there and show support for Timothee, especially when he’s working on something as epic as the Wonka film," the tipster added.