Thursday, December 21, 2023
Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed

'Maestro' producer spills the beans on Bradley Cooper's 'non-negotiable' terms for the film

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed

For Maestro, Bradley Cooper has listed some "non-negotiable requirements" to come on board to star and direct the noted conductor Leonard Bernstein's biopic on Netflix.

Spilling the beans on the Oscar-nominated actor's demands, one of the producers of the film, Kristie Macosko, told Newsweek that the 48, has set the benchmark high for the production.

"Bradley didn't make it an easy situation for us," the producer cheekily shared. "He wanted to shoot the movie in the hallowed halls where Lenny and Felicia lived their lives."

She continued, "So he wanted to shoot a tango, he wanted to shoot at Carnegie Hall, he wanted to shoot in Ely Cathedral, he wanted to shoot at The Plaza, he wanted to shoot in Central Park."

Adding, "He wanted to shoot in the Dakota, but we couldn't shoot in the Dakota, so we had to build the Dakota to look exactly like their apartment did."

Coming back on Bradley's "non-negotiable" requirements, Kristie revealed, "And so making [Maestro] in the real spaces, he wanted to shoot live music, he wanted to shoot on film. These are all things that were non-negotiable for him."

She noted, "And he wanted to shoot with the prosthetic makeup and he wanted to shoot it over five decades. So like all of those things made it like the triple Salchow to accomplish. It was not an easy film to make."

However, Kristie acknowledged Bradley's efforts, saying, "It was the right way to make the film. And he knew that that was exactly what we should do. And that was the way to tell the story of their lives."

