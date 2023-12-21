 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again

King Charles does not trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles 'deeply nervous' to face Meghan, Prince Harry again

King Charles is seemingly stressed as he refrains from inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend Christmas with the family.

Sources close to Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal the monarch is "deeply nervous" to have the couple over.

"The King would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming," the royal insider told Vanity Fair.

"It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They added: "Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

