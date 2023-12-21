 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry told to make 'heart of Invictus' role model for future projects

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle permanently want to change their lifestyle

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Prince Harry told to make 'heart of Invictus' role model for future projects

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are given tips to fight back for public affection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lost multiple business deals this year due to lack of rich content, are told how to keep getting traction.

Mark Boardman, entertainment expert suggests: "The success of Prince Harry's documentary Heart of Invictus serves as a model for what we might expect in the future."

Boardman added: "A return to social media, more openness, and reaching out to their close friends and families for the mess they have caused is what they both need to get right first if they are to make amends and win back public affection."

He told Newsweek: "Looking ahead to 2024, one can anticipate a change in team working on better-thought-out projects that showcase a more relatable side to both Harry and Meghan, if they really want to make their lifestyle choice a permanent thing.

