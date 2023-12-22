 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call

Bradley Cooper was 20 minutes into the premiere of 'Maestro' when he received a call from his daughter's school

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 22, 2023

Bradley Cooper rushes out of Maestro premiere after emergency call
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call

Bradley Cooper had to ditch the premiere of his upcoming Netflix film Maestro after receiving an emergency call.

Daily Mail reported that the 48 year-old actor was just 20 minutes into the press conference talking to the reporters when he said, “So sorry. The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going. Is that all right?”

The actor, who plays the role of conductor Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, returned and revealed that he has to leave.

Read More: Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed

“I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs. I have to apply something that they won't allow.I have to do it, so it's like a 10 minute walk,” the Hangover star explained.

Bradley shares joint custody of his nine year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk and is currently dating model Gigi Hadid.

Despite having to ditch the premiere of a film he co-wrote and produced as well, Bradley previously shared how he practiced a six-minute scene for six years.

According to Daily Mail, Bradley said: “I was worried about the particular scene of the London Symphony Orchestra because we did it live." 

Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid his pain
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid his pain
Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez spills the beans on Benny Blanco romance
Robert Pattinson puts ring on Suki Waterhouse as pair engages
Robert Pattinson puts ring on Suki Waterhouse as pair engages
Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer video
Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours video
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas
John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed
John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed
King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'
King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'
Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise
Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise