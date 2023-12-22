Bradley Cooper was 20 minutes into the premiere of 'Maestro' when he received a call from his daughter's school

Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call

Bradley Cooper had to ditch the premiere of his upcoming Netflix film Maestro after receiving an emergency call.

Daily Mail reported that the 48 year-old actor was just 20 minutes into the press conference talking to the reporters when he said, “So sorry. The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going. Is that all right?”

The actor, who plays the role of conductor Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, returned and revealed that he has to leave.

Read More: Bradley Cooper's strict demands for 'Maestro' revealed

“I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs. I have to apply something that they won't allow.I have to do it, so it's like a 10 minute walk,” the Hangover star explained.

Bradley shares joint custody of his nine year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk and is currently dating model Gigi Hadid.

Despite having to ditch the premiere of a film he co-wrote and produced as well, Bradley previously shared how he practiced a six-minute scene for six years.

According to Daily Mail, Bradley said: “I was worried about the particular scene of the London Symphony Orchestra because we did it live."