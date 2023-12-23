 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean explains reason behind band's hiatus

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean also dished on his plans for Christmas with his daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 5

Eloise Wells Morin

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean has offered fans an update on the boy band's Christmas plans as well as insights into his own low-key family celebrations this holiday season.

While the boy band won't be reuniting for concerts in the near future, McLean revealed their first-ever Christmas album released last year will see another release before 2023 ends.

"Well last year we put out our very first ever Backstreet Boys Christmas album, we've never had one in 30 years. So that album will be released again this year,” he told The Mirror.

However, after decades of success, AJ says the Backstreet Boys are purposefully taking time apart from one another to enjoy individual projects.

"Backstreet are taking a well needed break. We're taking about a year off, we have a couple of one off things coming up," he added. "We have our Cancun trip coming up next April, which essentially is like the Backstreet Boys cruise, except now it's a destination. So there's no boat involved. Now that we're taking a break, we're giving each other the space to do our own things.”

For his own celebrations at home, McLean shared he will scale back decorations but still go all out focusing on daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 5.

He said: "It's just going to be a simple holiday this year. We have downsized the amount of trees but this year is not about the grownups. This is all about my daughters."

He added, "It's a pretty easy Christmas. And then we'll see whatever Santa's decides to bring as well. Daddy's already done all his Christmas shopping. I started back the end of October!"

