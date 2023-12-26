 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Cruise going to great lengths to impress his new flame Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise sparked romance with Russian MP’s daughter Elsina Khayrova earlier this month

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

File Footage 

Tom Cruise went to great lengths to make his new lover, Elsina Khayrova, feel special after he booked entire floor of the restaurant for their date night.

According to The Sun, the Mission: Impossible star took the daughter of a Russian MP to a high profile diner, where they had the entire floor to themselves.

The Hollywood superstar and the ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch had private dinner away from the eyes of cameras in London’s most exclusive restaurants, Novikov in Mayfair.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'

Sharing insight into their date night, an insider said, “Tom seemed very loved up and was hanging on every word Elsina was saying. They seemed physically very close.”

“They were joined by his American security guard, who stepped in when a member of staff asked for a picture. She was dressed to the nines in a sparkly dress and black fur coat.

“Tom was very generous and tipped the staff £100, before he and Elsina slipped out the side door into a waiting getaway car.

“It was a smooth operation,” the source added.

