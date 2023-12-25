Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova romance like 'fairytale'

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova are enjoying a budding romance, and the 'Top Gun' star is determined to create a fairy tale

Tom Cruise seems to have found love again with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.

After high-profile marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes all ended in divorce, an insider says the 60-year-old Mission: Impossible star never gave up hope of finding lasting love.

Elsina, 36, reportedly keeps up well with Cruise's fast-paced lifestyle and is there for him at the end of long days. She's described as cultured, intellectual and fascinated by Eastern European history, which Cruise enjoys learning about from her.

"Tom never gave up hope he’d find the right match," a source spilled to Life & Style. "The official version he likes to tell is that he just wanted to take his time, but in truth, he had some setbacks and some rejections that bruised his ego."

"He's very pleased to have found someone who can keep pace with his lifestyle. Elsina is very high-energy, and she's there for Tom at the end of a long day."

"Elsina’s very cultured and hugely intellectual. Tom’s been learning a lot about Eastern European culture and history from her. He finds it fascinating," explained the insider.

The insider says Cruise spares no expense showering Elsina with gifts like jewelry, fine art and opera tickets as he works hard to impress her. For Elsina, the relationship is like a "fairy tale" being romanced by a global movie icon.

The insider added: "Tom treats Elsina to the best of the best, showering her with jewelry and other gifts like fine artwork or tickets to the opera. He’s been working overtime to impress Elsina."

"Being wooed by the world’s biggest movie star is a fairy tale come true for Elsina," the insider noted. "She’s having an absolute blast with Tom."