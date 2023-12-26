 
menu
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William makes King 'proud,' does not have 'sausage fingers' like father

Prince William does not have fingers similar to King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Prince William makes King proud, does not have sausage fingers like father
Prince William makes King 'proud,' does not have 'sausage fingers' like father

Prince William does not possess sausage fingers like King Charles, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales is revealed to have regular fingers as opposed to his father's famously swollen ones.

Prince William was spotted having a conversation with King Charles ahead of coronation rehearsals, where His Majesty spoke about the topic.

He made the King laugh by quipping: “On the day, that’s not going to go in.” The King, 75, smiled and replied: “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”

BBC documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, is set to air today. In the documentary, it was also reported how Charles wrote a letter to his friend when William was born.

 “I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine.”

The King's unusual fingers are seemingly a result of a medical condition.

Dr Chun Tang told the Daily Mail: "Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions. This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune disease."

Prince William loving hand 'shrugged' by Kate Middleton on Christmas show?
Prince William loving hand 'shrugged' by Kate Middleton on Christmas show?
Mariah Carey's kids diss her obsession with Christmas
Mariah Carey's kids diss her obsession with Christmas
'The Exorcist' director forced Linda Blair to use 'nasty' language?
'The Exorcist' director forced Linda Blair to use 'nasty' language?
‘Reacher' new season brings 'bad news' for Tom Cruise
‘Reacher' new season brings 'bad news' for Tom Cruise
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'split' for Christmas Eve bash
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'split' for Christmas Eve bash
Anne Hathaway accepts she 'went too far' in 'Eileen'
Anne Hathaway accepts she 'went too far' in 'Eileen'
Courtney Cox reunites with childhood friend on Christmas
Courtney Cox reunites with childhood friend on Christmas
King Charles snubs Prince Andrew, Harry in Christmas Day speech? video
King Charles snubs Prince Andrew, Harry in Christmas Day speech?
‘The Bear' star Jeremy White Allen gets honest about S3
‘The Bear' star Jeremy White Allen gets honest about S3
Jennifer Garner discloses unique approach on festive mornings
Jennifer Garner discloses unique approach on festive mornings
Kate Middleton proves she's ‘bigger person' than Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton proves she's ‘bigger person' than Meghan Markle
Prince Harry could use his ‘charitable events' to fix reputation video
Prince Harry could use his ‘charitable events' to fix reputation