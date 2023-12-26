Prince William does not have fingers similar to King Charles

Prince William makes King 'proud,' does not have 'sausage fingers' like father

Prince William does not possess sausage fingers like King Charles, it is revealed.

The Prince of Wales is revealed to have regular fingers as opposed to his father's famously swollen ones.

Prince William was spotted having a conversation with King Charles ahead of coronation rehearsals, where His Majesty spoke about the topic.

He made the King laugh by quipping: “On the day, that’s not going to go in.” The King, 75, smiled and replied: “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”



BBC documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, is set to air today. In the documentary, it was also reported how Charles wrote a letter to his friend when William was born.

“I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine.”

The King's unusual fingers are seemingly a result of a medical condition.

Dr Chun Tang told the Daily Mail: "Often puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention which can be caused by numerous health conditions. This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune disease."