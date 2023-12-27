Lil Wayne reveals his successes in rap games is similar to LeBron James' feats in the NBA

Lil Wayne believes he's LeBron James: 'I'm as successful as him'

Lil Wayne is the titan of the hip-hop industry as he has cemented his legacy over a flurry of hits in his decades-long career. To further give an insight into his A-game in the rap world—he likened himself to the NBA's finest player, LeBron James.



In a chat with Bleacher Report, the Lollipop singer said, "I would say that I'm like a LeBron."

He continued, "A phenom. I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that's the same album I'm talking about that went platinum. And I've been doing this at this pace or higher ever since, just like him."

In the meantime, the Grammy winner shared that he wants to helm the Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

The 41-year-old noted, "[I want it] just as bad as I wanted to see my name at the top of that list when I was whatever age it was that I would bust into that office and get that Billboard magazine."

In 2025, the Super Bowl will be coming to his hometown, New Orleans prompting, Lil to get restless in hitting the stage.

"So to know that a Super Bowl would be…what?!" he continued. "Going to the Super Bowl before and watching the halftime show and wishing, when you see the artist, you're like, they could've sung the song that I was featured on. I'm featured on everybody's song. You could've brought me out!"