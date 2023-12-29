Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given advice to end their financial woes in the year 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Archie, Lilibet to end their money woes?e

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to feature their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, if they sign up for a follow-up of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.



The year 2023 was not exactly ideal for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they suffered a loss due to their failed Spotify deal and later the season 2 of Archetypes was cancelled.

Speaking about Meghan and Harry, a PR expert told The Mirror that people are interested to know more about the California-based royal couple, especially their two kids.

PR expert, Lynn Carratt, noted how the show would attract massive viewership as fans of Meghan and Harry do not know much about their family life.

"I’m certain, audiences would like to see a second fly-on-the-wall documentary about how family life is for them now and see how the children have changed and grown up,” she said.

"We really don’t get much of an insight into their home life, it’s more often or not related to the Royal family,” Carratt added.

This comes after a report by In Touch Weekly revealed that the Sussexes have been dealing with financial issues as they struggle to keep up with their lifestyle.

A tipster close to the situation told the publication that Harry and especially Meghan is stressed over their financial troubles which is causing “major friction at home.”

“The tension has been building,” they added. “On the surface, Meghan and Harry seem to have it all: their Montecito mansion, two beautiful children and well-connected friends, but they’re realizing it’s not enough.”