YG Entertainment revealed a major update on its contract with BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK reaches dead end with major entertainment agency?

BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment are near a dead end as the latter revealed a major update of their contract.

The four members of the K-pop girl band, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, received word from YG Entertainment via a statement to the South Korean news outlet Xsportsnews that their individual contracts with the agency would not be renewed.

Soompi published the translated statement which read: “We have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for the members’ individual activities. We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts.”

Read More: BLACKPINK's Jennie makes major move for her solo career

Just a few days back, Jennie launched her own label named Odd Atelier (OA).

The singer announced that she established the company in November 2023 and described it as “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected”.

The four members of BLACKPINK "signed an exclusive contract for group activities" with YG Entertainment in the beginning of December 2023. It followed months of negotiations that had begun as early as July 2023.