Prince Harry caused ‘major headache’ to King Charles after he took over the monarchy

Charles remained low-key as he led the first year of monarchy as quieter as possible, however; Harry made sure he has his fair share of problems.



According to PR expert, Luana Ribeira, Charles endured "major headache" after he assumed British throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"King Charles came to the role with his fair share of PR disasters under his belt,” the expert told GB News while comparing Charles to Queen Elizabeth.

Elizabeth II was "young and had an unblemished record in the eyes of the public" when she became Queen, the expert said, referring to Charles’ old age and extensive experience as a working royal when he took over monarchy.

"Starting the role as someone people know so much about is challenging from a PR perspective and King Charles has largely flown under the radar in the first year or so of his reign,” she said.

“He has rightly avoided doing anything which could be seen as obviously controversial and has perhaps been a quieter monarch than people might have expected.

"He has had his moments – like the video catching him getting frustrated with a pen – but his main difficulties have been due to his family relationships.

"His strained relationship with Prince Harry and his son’s legal wrangles with the press will have caused King Charles and his PR team a major headache along with the inevitable scrutiny of his relationship with his younger brother Prince Andrew,” she shared.

Before signing off, the experts said, "But I think King Charles has been wise to remain quiet on these matters."