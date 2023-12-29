 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry caused ‘major headache' to King Charles after he took over the monarchy

King Charles avoided major controversies after taking charge of British monarchy but Prince Harry caused him problems

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 29, 2023

Prince Harry caused ‘major headache’ to King Charles after he took over the monarchy
Prince Harry caused ‘major headache’ to King Charles after he took over the monarchy

Charles remained low-key as he led the first year of monarchy as quieter as possible, however; Harry made sure he has his fair share of problems.

According to PR expert, Luana Ribeira, Charles endured "major headache" after he assumed British throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"King Charles came to the role with his fair share of PR disasters under his belt,” the expert told GB News while comparing Charles to Queen Elizabeth.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Archie, Lilibet to end their money woes?

Elizabeth II was "young and had an unblemished record in the eyes of the public" when she became Queen, the expert said, referring to Charles’ old age and extensive experience as a working royal when he took over monarchy.

"Starting the role as someone people know so much about is challenging from a PR perspective and King Charles has largely flown under the radar in the first year or so of his reign,” she said.

“He has rightly avoided doing anything which could be seen as obviously controversial and has perhaps been a quieter monarch than people might have expected.

"He has had his moments – like the video catching him getting frustrated with a pen – but his main difficulties have been due to his family relationships.

ALSO READ: King Charles warned about 'biggest challenge' in 2024

"His strained relationship with Prince Harry and his son’s legal wrangles with the press will have caused King Charles and his PR team a major headache along with the inevitable scrutiny of his relationship with his younger brother Prince Andrew,” she shared.

Before signing off, the experts said, "But I think King Charles has been wise to remain quiet on these matters."

‘Parasite' star Lee Sun-kyun laid to rest, family pays their last respects
‘Parasite' star Lee Sun-kyun laid to rest, family pays their last respects
Meghan Markle won't write her own memoir: 'I really don't think'
Meghan Markle won't write her own memoir: 'I really don't think'
Bianca Censori to remain unfazed amid Kanye West new controversy
Bianca Censori to remain unfazed amid Kanye West new controversy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Archie, Lilibet to end their money woes?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to use Archie, Lilibet to end their money woes?
King Charles warned about 'biggest challenge' in 2024 video
King Charles warned about 'biggest challenge' in 2024
Brad Pitt kids ditched him on his milestone birthday: ‘It's been a really difficult' video
Brad Pitt kids ditched him on his milestone birthday: ‘It's been a really difficult'
North West honours dad Kanye West on Christmas
North West honours dad Kanye West on Christmas
Bradley Cooper buys home near Gigi Hadid to spend more time with model
Bradley Cooper buys home near Gigi Hadid to spend more time with model
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024 video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice about ending rift with royal family in 2024
Britney Spears still hesitant to let mom Lynne Spears into her life video
Britney Spears still hesitant to let mom Lynne Spears into her life
King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024 video
King Charles receives good news about monarchy for 2024
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason
Meghan Markle is ‘disappointed' for THIS reason