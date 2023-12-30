 
menu
Saturday, December 30, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man

Prince Andrew has just come under fire for being a type of cancer that is plaguing the UK

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Prince Andrew called a ‘great cancer' and a ‘thick, entitled' man

Prince Andrew has just been reduced to a walking cancer that is taking on the monarchy

All of these insights have been brought to light by royal historian Tom Holland.

He weighed in on things during one of his chats on The Rest is History podcast.

There she touched base on Prince Andrew’s personality and went as far as to say, “Andrew is a shocker. He’s like a kind of great cancer at the heart of people’s acceptance of the monarchy. A kind of thick, entitled, perv.”

Read More: King Charles warned about biggest challenge in 2024

In the eyes of that historian, “Andrew is a reminder to people of what monarchy can serve up to you.”

Even royal commentator Daniela Elser referenced these claims in a piece for News.com.au.

In it she wondered, “I bet that about now Charles is wondering if it’s too late to send Andrew back …”

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to the Palace’s attempts at ‘saving’ Prince Andrew’s record from public video.

Claims against this practice have been shared by Andrew Lownie in Daily Mail article and it calls the Freedom of Information Act’s exception, for members of the Firm, ‘absurd’.

