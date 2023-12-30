Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have their own separate lives, a royal author said

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's remarrying rumours rejected

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson sparked remarrying rumours after they made a joint appearance on Christmas Day with royal family.



However, a royal author and historian has rejected such rumours with a reason behind it.

Andrew Lownie told The Daily Beast, “I don’t think she wants to get remarried to him. She’s very happy with the current arrangement where she has all the benefits of being in the royal family without any of the restrictions.”

He further said Sarah and Andrew have their own separate lives. “There have been all sorts of boyfriends and girlfriends in the past, and I think there will continue to be so.”

Andrew Lownie, who is set to publish a biography of Andrew in 2024, went on to say, “She (Sarah) wants to keep in with the royal family because that’s what basically pays her rent. So why not go one step further and marry him? Because then she couldn’t do all the money-making.”

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother has expressed her excitement as she joined the royal family to the festive church service for the first time in more than 30 years.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a lovely photo with her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and wrote, “We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today.”