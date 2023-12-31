Meghan Markle is told not to write her memoir in 2024

Meghan Markle warned against 'memoir' in 2024: 'Not relevant now'

Meghan Markle is advised not to release her memoir in 2024 due to strategic reasons.

The Duchess of Sussex has been told by Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR that she should put her desires to rest as her actions could create troubles for her.

She added: "There are many things Meghan will want to say and put her side across about.

"She’ll want [to] talk [about] her marriage to Harry, her relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Kate and William.

"I’m sure fans would like her to talk about her relationship with her father Thomas, but she isn’t that forthcoming about that side of her life."

She continued: "There will be a time in the future when an autobiography will be relevant, but not now."