Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first linked in September and went public with their relationship the following month

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dubbed ‘Romeo and Juliet' after romantic viral video

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have been dubbed ‘Romeo and Juliet’ after their latest romantic video went viral.



Travis and Taylor Swift rang in the New Year with a kiss and the video of their romance has taken the internet by storm.

The couple were first linked in September and went public with their relationship the following month.

Commenting on their latest video, Swift and Kelce fans have expressed their views with one calling their romance “Romeo and Juliet love story.”

The fan commented on the New York Post report, saying “This is truly a Romeo and Juliet love story. Gives me goosebumps just typing this. The world needs more pics of you two lovebirds.”

Another said, “If this keeps up, their wedding will get more attention than Luke and Laura!”

“Travis Kelce is one lucky guy! He has caught a mystical Unicorn, let's hope he can keep her!,” the third said.

The fourth commented, “Celebs get married, bang each other until they get tired of each other, then move on. Nothing new here.”