Taylor Swift bagged the accolade from the King of Rock n Roll who had 10 albums to his name from 1956 to 2002

Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley's major record

Taylor Swift surpassed Elvis Presley’s record on the Billboard music chart.

On Sunday, the music and entertainment magazine announced that the 34 year-old singer broke the King of Rock n Roll’s record as the solo artist with most weeks at No.1 on Billboard 200.

Thanks to the release of her latest album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the pop star spent 68 weeks at the top of the music chart, beating Elvis who had 67 weeks at No. 1 to his name, with 10 albums between 1956 and 2002.

Her Fearless album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard list in 2008 remained there for 11 weeks in 2009, marking her maiden trip to the top of the chart.

Her albums Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights contributed 47 more weeks to her peak chart position after that.

Taylor has also made history because of her re-recorded albums as she added 10 more No. 1 hits to her list with Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Moreover, the Grammy winner created history last month when she tied Drake for the most number of Billboard Music Awards ever when she won ten of the BBMAs during the ceremony on November 19.