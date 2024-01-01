Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ring in the new year together

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left the Arrowhead Stadium together for a private New Year's party

File Footage

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took off from the Arrowhead stadium to celebrate New Years at a private party.



After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Cincinnati Bengals by 25-17, the tight end clinched his eighth AFC West title.

Travis was seen exiting the venue alongside his pop star girlfriend as a golf cart gave them a ride to the players’ parking lot.

As per exclusive visuals posted by Daily Mail, Taylor sported a Chiefs varsity jacket, customized with her nickname “Tay-ta” inscribed on it whereas Travis wore sweats and a black beanie, covering his buzz cut.

The outlet further reported that the two took off in a Black Rolls Royce as they had to stop by a party with family & friends in the Kansas City area.

A fresh video posted by multiple fan accounts on X shows Taylor and Travis sharing a New Years kiss as the clock struck 12 in America.

The NFL star also spent his Christmas with the Daylight crooner's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother Austin Swift, whose gift made Travis "feel like a child."

"Austin’s gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack. He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie Little Giants,” he told his brother Jason Kelce and his sister-in-law Kylie during New Heights Christmas special episode.