Prince Harry reportedly wants to return to his home country after spending three years in the US

‘Spoilt’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an ‘agenda’ with UK return rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out over their reaction about Frogmore Cottage eviction after the Duke published his bombshell memoir.



According to Omid Scobie, the Duke of Sussex called his father, King Charles, after he and Meghan were evicted and asked him if he wants to see his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The eviction from the Frogmore meant the Sussexes have no where to stay if they ever decide to come back to the UK and hence Harry was upset as it seemed to him that Charles does not want to meet his kids.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News that it was “very sad” that King Charles has no contact with his grandkids.

"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said 'doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren,’” he added.

"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren. He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."

Dragging Harry over rumours that he misses his home country, the expert accused him and Meghan of “having an agenda.”

"They are spoilt, they have an agenda. That agenda is very unhelpful and hurtful to his family,” he said.