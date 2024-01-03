Kim Kardashian shares her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian prioritizes her brands over kids: ‘They are used to it!’

Kim Kardashian seems to always prioritize her brand and her Instagram grid over her kids’ wishes, an expert has pointed out.



After the reality TV megastar shared a glimpse of her Christmas decorations on her social media, fans were disappointed to see plenty of fir trees sprayed in white and with white lights lining her hallways.

Sharing her two cents on how Kim is as a mother, parenting expert Kirsty Ketley told The Sun that the Skims founder is an example of a "beige mom.”

“This beige mom trend has become popular with celebrities, and Kim has to be on trend," she said.

“Neutral color can be calming but parents, like Kim, who live their life through social media, tend to choose it for aesthetic reasons,” the expert continued.

“It helps products they are selling pop, and their [Instagram] grids look what they deem perfect,” Ketley added. “Kim thinks more of how it is all going to look on her social media."

"This is not about whether her kids like it or not. This is her life and so the kids are used to it so it is very much the norm for them.

“When you have kids at Christmas, this should be about them. This would allow them some part in what it looks like should be the priority.

“It is quite sad that the kids do not get to have just one day of the year where life is not about the Kardashian brand.”