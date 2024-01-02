Kanye West shares four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s ‘grandiosity’ makes co-parenting worst for Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian faces difficulty in co-parenting her four kids with her ex-husband, Kanye West, who thinks he is a “better parent.”



Almost three years after they parted ways, the reality TV star and the controversial rapper still have to maintain connection due to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

However, Kanye, who now goes by Ye’s narcissistic behaviour makes it hard for the Skims founder to coordinate with him over parental matters.

Speaking on Kanye’s behaviour, Psychologist Dr Danielle McGraw told The Sun, "Kanye's rant showed narcissistic traits and contained statements of grandiosity, entitlement, and aggression."

"There may be an inability to empathize or consider other's needs,” she said. "These traits can make co-parenting difficult.

The expert continued: "This and other attacks on Kim seem to reflect Kanye's desire to appear to be the better parent.

"It is never advised to knock the other parent down in front of the children or, in this case, on a public platform.”

She went on to share advice with the former lovebirds, saying, "My best advice for Kanye and Kim is to learn how to co-parent properly.”

"While they do not always have to get along, it would be most helpful to respect one another. Kanye needs to allow flexibility for Kim so she can parent in her way.”