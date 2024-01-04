 
Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle could ‘never land' it after leaving Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle’s inability to land any big fish, even in Hollywood has just been blasted

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, January 04, 2024

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been blasted for lacking popularity and failing to land bigger fish, even after moving to Hollywood.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Closer magazine.

During that conversation, the biographer accused Meghan Markle of going ‘uncharacteristically quiet” last year and even went as far as to tell the publication, “What’s interesting is most of last year she’s been pretty quiet - especially during Harry’s book launch.”

Read More: Meghan Markle told to hold off memoir in 2024 despite having ‘lots to say

For those unversed, this coincided with the loss of her £ 18 million Spotify deal, which happened back in June.

In the eyes of Mr Bower, before the shortfall, “She was clearly building up to something but she couldn’t land it.”

“She couldn’t land the big fish,” he also went as far as to say while doubling down.

However, in contrast to the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess of Wales, Kate Midleton appears to be riding a popularity high, especially after her carol service.

Per Mr Bower, this incited a fit of “pure jealousy” from Meghan, because she allegedly, couldn’t understand why Kate didn’t embrace her as an equal and trust her.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tipped to ‘turn around' public opinion of them

According to The Sun, even Omid Scobie touched on the potential reasons for this divide and said, “Meghan and Kate's friendship or relationship or lack of, it's largely down to even in those early days, and we didn't know it at the time, but we have since learned due to Harry's memoir, because William and his brother were just not close, Meghan and Kate almost never had a chance to get that close.”

