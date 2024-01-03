Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tipped to ‘turn around' public opinion of them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to heal their public reputation after cruel year

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan strained their reputation after back-to-back attacks on the Royal family since stepping down as senior working Royals in 2020.



However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been told they can still fix their public image only if they shift their focus back on their charities.

Speaking with GB News, expert Mark Boardman claimed that the year 2024 will mark an end to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s troubles.

He said that "winning back more public support and being more open will create more opportunities," for the duo but advised them towards a “more charitable approach.”

Dishing on the matter, another royal expert said, "The Hollywood Reporter article on them was pretty damaging to their prestige.”

“To be listed as one of the most prominent losers in the showbiz industry of 2023 will have done them no favors in terms of generating interest or support or of course, donations to Archewell. All of that is linked to the celebrity world," Gareth Russell added.

"The Sussexes' critics have said that the majority of their attention seems to be on rebutting stories like whether or not they were invited to the Duke of Westminster's wedding, rather than engaging in more positive stories.

“So I would imagine if the Sussexes return to their charities with the focus they've shown before and to other projects, 2024 could be a year where they help turn around some of the public opinion for them,” he said.

Before concluding, the expert noted, “But I do think it has to be a different tactic going forward than what we've seen in recent years."