Princess Kate, Prince William tell Harry and Meghan they can't return to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to return to UK for a fresh start

Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to have had sent a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they cannot return to the UK to make a fresh start.



Referring to Royal family’s joint appearance at Christmas, an expert said it was a message for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the family is complete and does not need them.

Speaking with The Sun, Phil Dampier talked of rumours Harry wants to go back to his home country and reside there after three-year exile in America.

"The royals put on a show of unity at Christmas, with even Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie being allowed to walk to church and join them for lunch,” the royal expert told the publication.

“The message was clear - everyone was welcome except Harry and Meghan," Dampier shared.

He went on to add that the appearance showed the couple they "can’t hold a candle" to Kate and William, who have "never been more popular.”

"Even in America people are fed up with their constant moaning and want them to do something positive,” Dampier said.

Before concluding, he added, “Just turning up at the occasional charity event or being seen at concerts and baseball games isn't enough."