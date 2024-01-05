Daniel Day-Lewis announced retirement in 2017 without stating a concrete reason for it

'Retired' Daniel Day-Lewis plans Hollywood comeback?

Daniel Day-Lewis has sparked rumors of making a comeback after announcing retirement seven years ago.

The reports comes after the 66 year-old actor was seen meeting with Jim Sheridan and Steven Spielberg.



Daniel, who is one of the only three actors in history to win three acting Oscars, was spotted leaving a meeting with the two filmmakers in New York City, on Wednesday.

Under Jim's direction, Daniel won his first Oscar for the film My Left Foot in 1989.

He then won his second Oscar for Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood in 2007 and his third Oscar for Steven's 2012 film Lincoln.

Steven is currently working on an untitled biopic based on the 1968 classic Bullitt. However, Bradley Cooper has already been confirmed to play the lead role of Steve McQueen in the movie.

On the other hand, Jim is currently writing and directing I Am a Man: The True Story of Chief Standing Bear which is based on the Trail of Tears march and the historic Standing Bear v. United States of America case in 1879.

Back in 2017, the actor announced his retirement through spokesperson Leslee Dart.

She told Variety at the time: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”