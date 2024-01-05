“This is the first time since Charles became King has realised, ‘this is never going to happen, I am going to have to be tough on my brother (Prince Andrew)"

King Charles true feelings for Prince Andrew laid bare after fresh allegations

Britain’s King Charles will keep his brother Prince Andrew "at arm’s length" after the Duke of York faced fresh allegations from unsealed US court documents about Jeffrey Epstein.



Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has disclosed King Charles true feelings for Prince Andrew, that “I am going to have to be tough on my brother.”

Read More: Prince William, Kate Middleton 'goodwill' working, Meghan and Harry 'cannot compete'

The royal commentator said it was an old news for the Royal Family. “What is different is that there was a some inkling of hope that Charles would bring Andrew back into the fold.”

She claimed that was not going to happen anymore. The fact Prince Andrew walked with the Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas Day indicated that maybe Charles hoped he might be able to have his brother back in the Royal Family somehow.

“This is the first time since Charles became King has realised, ‘this is never going to happen, I am going to have to be tough on my brother’.

“He will have to be kept at arm’s length forever more.”

Also Read: King Charles told 'no option' but to 'cut ties' with Prince Andrew

The Daily Mail also claimed that Prince Andrew will never return to the royal fold and will be 'forced out' of the Royal Lodge after fresh allegations 'crystallise' King Charles determination to act.

The names of more than 150 people mentioned in a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent accusers, were kept under seal for years.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has been mentioned more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts.

