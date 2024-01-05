Meghan Markle remains 'pretty quiet' as she fails to land 'big fish'

 
Friday, January 05, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle remained lowkey and insignificant in 2023

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle failed to make a mark in public unlike husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained awfully quiet as her husband went out and about for his work.

Royal commentator and writer Tom Bower tells Closer magazine: "What’s interesting is most of last year she’s been pretty quiet - especially during Harry’s book launch.

"She was clearly building up to something but she couldn’t land it. She couldn’t land the big fish.”

This comes as Meghan herself told Variety magazine’s Power of Women event in November: "We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them. We’re just really proud of what we’re creating, and my husband is loving it too."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

